Tate Reeves obviously believes in the efficacy of facial masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Why else would he order them to be worn in those counties that, based on the metrics the Mississippi governor uses, have the highest number of cases or highest rates of infection?
But the Republican is showing a stubborn streak by keeping with his piecemeal, and potentially confusing, approach to masks.
For the second time since the pandemic arrived in this state, Reeves is trying to take a targeted approach, mandating masks in some counties, encouraging them elsewhere.
That didn’t work this summer, and the governor ended up imposing a statewide mandate that lasted almost two months. It’s not working any better this time either, as evidenced by the number of counties he keeps adding to the list. This week, it nearly doubled, from 22 counties to 41. With exactly half of the counties now included, it’s only going to create confusion for people who move around the state as to where they have to wear a mask and where they don’t. It also ignores the advice of some of the state’s leading health officials, including those at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, who have been urging Reeves to reimpose the statewide order.
Reeves should follow their advice, and this time leave the mandate on until the infection numbers and hospitalization numbers come back down and stay down for a month or so. It was a mistake by Reeves, it now appears, to lift the initial statewide mandate on the cusp of the anticipated fall surge, which has materialized just as the epidemiologists predicted.
This is not to argue that if everyone just wore a mask religiously and properly (that is, over both mouth and nose), the pandemic would magically go away. COVID-19 is most likely not disappearing until vaccinations become available (soon we’re told) and become widespread. In the meantime, requiring masks is one of the less painful and more meaningful measures that the governor can take.
Reeves has got to make some choices. He doesn’t want to shut down the economy again, given the financial and personal turmoil that creates for businesses and individuals. He doesn’t want to call a halt to high school and college sports, even though they are probably spreading the virus a whole lot more than Halloween did, which is the governor’s latest scapegoat. He doesn’t want to tell the state’s public schools that they must do only distance learning, knowing that’s hard on families and an inferior alternative to face-to-face instruction.
But he’s got to do something to focus the entire state on taking the virus more seriously. A mask mandate statewide should be an easy option for him.
If it’s not, it’s only because Donald Trump politicized mask wearing and mask mandates. That’s unfortunate, but like a lot of what this president has done, it should be ignored.
Reeves had the backbone in August, when Trump’s re-election was viable, to impose a statewide mask mandate. It should take less courage to summon it with Trump on his way out.
