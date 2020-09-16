As of Tuesday night, it appeared that Mississippi will not be hit as hard by Hurricane Sally as once feared and that neighboring Alabama’s Gulf Coast will take the biggest blow.
If this state escapes the devastation, there will be a big sigh of relief. Still, that storm is going to be hard on someone — or should we say lots of someones.
Whoever gets hit will need help. Let’s remember that.
