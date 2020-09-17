As recently as Sunday, the weather forecast for Mississippi looked grim. The tropical storm that became Hurricane Sally appeared poised to travel right up the middle of the state.
Mississippi had plenty of reason for concern, especially when forecasters noted that Sally’s extremely slow movement — as little as 2 miles per hour — would give it more time to dump biblical amounts of rain in its path and push large storm surges into coastal areas.
Fortunately for Mississippi, this state caught its second bit of good luck in the past few weeks. In August there was the one-two punch of Hurricane Marco, which fizzled out, followed a couple of days later by Hurricane Laura, which made landfall in southwest Louisiana after original predictions said it would be much closer to Mississippi.
Sally also turned away. The hurricane came ashore near the Mississippi-Alabama state line, and proceeded to dump rain, measured in feet, on coastal areas of Alabama and the Florida panhandle while knocking out power to more than a half-million homes and businesses. Mississippi, except for some flooding in Jackson County on the state line with Alabama, was largely spared.
Although this state caught another break, it’s not out of the woods yet. This is a very busy hurricane season, similar to 2005, the year that Hurricane Katrina flattened the Mississippi Gulf Coast and swamped New Orleans. As in 2005, it’s almost certain that the tropical storm count will be so high this year that the people who name them will use up the entire alphabet and have to start using Greek letters to name them.
We still have a few weeks to go before the hurricane risk subsides along the U.S. Gulf Coast. Mississippi would be wise to continue to be prepared. During such an eventful year, it will be no surprise if yet another hurricane comes churning our way. Even as they exhaled Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves and other state officials were keeping wary eyes on seven developing storm systems.
