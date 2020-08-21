Kamala Harris showed brief glimpses of nervousness Wednesday night when she gave her acceptance speech as the Democratic nominee for vice president.
It was, after all, the biggest speech the U.S. senator from California had given in her political life.
Besides boosting the person at the top of the Democratic ticket, Joe Biden, Harris had one other important job to do: show her own presidential timber.
She pulled it off.
Her speech was inspiring, especially to the women and minorities for whom she is a trailblazer as the first black Woman to be on the presidential ticket of a major party. It was tough on the Republican incumbent, Donald Trump, without being undignified. And it encapsulated the Democratic message of being more in tune with a country that is going through a major demographic shift.
With the pandemic ruling out what otherwise would have produced an enthusiastic convention hall of supporters, Harris had only her own energy off which to feed. Still, she delivered a performance that kept people watching from home.
Most vice presidential candidates get some initial scrutiny, as their choice reflects on the judgment of the presidential nominee. Harris will get more than most. That’s not just because of the uniqueness of her race and gender at this point in electoral history. It’s also because of the real possibility that she could be a future president if the Democrats win in November.
It’s early in the general election vetting for Harris, but the initial impression was a good one.
