The Greenwood City Council has found itself in the unenviable position of possibly becoming the grinch who stole Halloween.
The council members are being asked to choose between keeping many children and their families happy or doing what is most prudent medically during a pandemic that is showing signs of another surge.
The council, when it votes Tuesday, should pick science over sentimentality.
Halloween, if carried out in its traditional manner, has the potential to be a super-spreader event of COVID-19. Barring the employment of a robot, there is no virus-proof way to distribute candy and other treats to children as they travel from house to house. Sure, you could put a bowl of candy on the front porch and let the kids help themselves. But as anyone knows who has ever been in a candy store with a child, it is unreasonable to expect they won’t touch a lot of what’s in that bowl with hands that are anything but germ-free.
Admittedly, the health risks from COVID-19 to the little ones is remote based on the extremely low fatality rates. In Mississippi, just one child out of more than 12,000 infected under the age of 18 has died. The costumed kids, though, could be the agents for transmitting the virus to adults who are more vulnerable to serious consequences from infection — those over the age of 50 or with underlying health problems.
Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams and the City Council have tossed about ways to safely let house-to-house trick-or-treating continue. Those include limiting the hours and the age of trick-or-treaters; requiring adult supervision and facial coverings; and, most controversially, restricting children to staying in their own wards.
The movement restriction would be particularly difficult to enforce and could lead to allegations of racial profiling. Although many Greenwood neighborhoods are now racially integrated, there are still areas of this city that are either predominantly one race or perceived to be. It is unlikely, as has been asserted, that police officers know where most kids in this city live. Even if they did, it’s a different proposition to recognize a kid in broad daylight and one who is in a costume after sundown. We can envision children being inaccurately accused of being “outside their ward,” either by police or by homeowners, turning what should be a fun night into a hurtful or confrontational one.
There’s also no medical point to such a restriction. A person is as likely to be infected by a neighbor as a stranger.
The best course, unfortunately, is to ban house-to-house trick-or-treating for this year. That’s what many cities across this country have done. Let families instead come up with creative ways for their children to dress up in costume and get their fill of candy without increasing the odds of transmitting the virus by mouth or by touch to others.
Not as much fun? Probably not.
More sensible? Without question.
