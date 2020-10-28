Mississippians have a chance to vote for a new flag next Tuesday. We should seize the chance to close a chapter on our history and move forward. It’s the right thing to do.
The previous state flag, which was retired by the Legislature earlier this year in response to the nationwide reckoning on race, incorporated the Confederate battle flag. Mississippi was the last state to officially distance itself from a symbol of the worst chapter of American history, and voters can finish this long-overdue process by approving the “In God We Trust” flag, more commonly known as the magnolia flag.
Although it’s true that a majority of most Mississippians, when viewing the former flag, thought little about its associations with slavery and segregation, that’s not true for everyone. A substantial minority of our population found the Confederate battle flag offensive, a sentiment that was also shared by many from outside the state.
Defenders of the former flag say it is not a tribute to racism but to the fallen dead from the Civil War, who fought bravely and suffered greatly, even if it was largely for an abhorrent cause. However, even Confederate General Robert E. Lee warned after the war against clinging to traditions and memories that will only divide the people and make reconciliation more difficult. Declining an invitation in 1869 to a commemoration of the pivotal battle at Gettysburg, Lee wrote, “I think it wiser, moreover, not to keep open the sores of war but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife, to commit to oblivion the feelings engendered.”
Our state is known as “The Hospitality State,” a good motto indeed. But what kind of hospitality prominently displays an emblem that is offensive to a sizable number who see it? Changing the flag is just good manners. A flag should be inclusive, not divisive.
The old flag was also bad for business. Mississippi is right smack dab in the middle of the fastest-growing region of the greatest country in the history of the world. Growth and prosperity will come naturally and rapidly as long as we don’t wave a big “outsiders not welcome” sign. It is for this reason that nearly every major business organization in this state has endorsed the change.
The magnolia flag is beautiful. It was selected by a specially appointed commission that received thousands of submissions, allowed the public to vote on them, and eventually whittled down the possibilities to one winner that incorporated the best elements from different submissions. A Greenwood native, Sue Anna Joe, played a big part in the winning design, as it was her rendering of the magnolia flower that is the focal point of the flag. Nobody can blame the design or the way it was selected.
Mississippi’s sense of tradition is a wonderful attribute of our state, but just like all good traits, the flip side can cause problems. When our good sense of tradition causes us to cling to a flag that divides us and no longer represents who we are, then we must depart from tradition and move on. Now is the time to do it.
Let’s vote overwhelmingly for the new flag. Let’s have a beautiful flag that represents our hope for the future, not our bitterness for the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.