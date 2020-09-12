In a column printed this past week in the Commonwealth, former Mississippi Gov. Ronnie Musgrove joined the chorus of voices advocating for the state to expand Medicaid.
As have others, he pointed out that Mississippi has a high percentage of uninsured workers who would benefit from the assistance, that the state’s population is among the nation’s least healthy, and that the money could be a lifesaver for a number of rural hospitals in danger of closing.
But Musgrove also added a new twist.
“Mississippi has a history of coming around and doing what is in the best interest of the state and her citizens after everyone in the country has done it before us and gained the benefits from adoption of the programs,” he wrote. “The nagging question which lingers is, how much did it cost us in the interim when we did not adopt the program?”
He cited as examples how long the state dragged its feet on adopting public kindergartens and retiring the divisive state flag.
The economic impact of both of these acts of negligence are hard to quantify. Medicaid, though, has a number: about a billion dollars a year in federal money, or roughly $11 billion since the opportunity first presented itself.
It’s government malpractice to leave that on the table.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.