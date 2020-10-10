The cancellation of the second debate between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden shouldn’t upset too many people, other than maybe those who like trashy reality TV shows.
The first encounter was an embarrassing spectacle of rudeness and name-calling. It provided more heat than light. A repeat would have been unwelcome.
The coronavirus has not done this country many favors, but causing the plug to be pulled on this face-off might be one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.