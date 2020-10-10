Greenwood, MS (38930)

Today

Windy at times with rain likely. High 73F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.