Brad Raffensperger may never become a household name. But the Georgia secretary of state deserves to be on the “Profiles in Courage” list for his refusal to bow to pressure within his own Republican Party to thwart Joe Biden’s narrow victory in that state.
From the moment it appeared Biden was going to overtake Donald Trump in Georgia and return to the Democratic column a state that until recently had been considered reliably red, Raffensperger was being squeezed to back the false GOP narrative that fraud on a massive scale had rigged the results against Trump — and also forced two incumbent Republican U.S. senators into a runoff against their Democratic challengers. Those two senators even called for Raffensperger’s resignation over his handling of the election.
Raffensperger refused to play along or be intimidated by those in his own party who vilified him.
He said that while he was hoping Trump would win in Georgia, his job was to make sure the election was carried out fairly and the results were accurate. He said if there was election mischief or errors, he saw no evidence to believe it was enough to alter the outcome of the election.
And after a hand recount required by state law, Raffensperger was proved right. Biden’s margin of victory only fell slightly, from about 14,000 votes to under 13,000.
Another recount, this time by scanner, will be done, at Trump’s lawful request, but no one is expecting that to make much difference other than drag out the inevitable.
Raffensperger could have been irresponsible and fed into the conspiracy theories of Trump and the president’s most sycophant allies. He could have given credence to the unsubstantiated claim that the results in Georgia could not be trusted. Doing so might have furthered Raffensperger’s own political career, even if it ultimately proved useless to trying to keep Trump in office.
But the low-key public servant had his priorities right and his ethics solid. He understood that his main responsibility was to honor the will of the voters, even if their choice was not his. To do otherwise would have been a betrayal of his office. It also could have caused lasting damage to the voters’ faith in how democracy is practiced in Georgia.
Hopefully Raffensperger won’t pay a political price for doing what is right. But if he does, it will be because he showed courage while others showed cowardice. He should be able to live with that.
