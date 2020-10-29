Another measure on the ballot, this one we like, would eliminate Mississippi’s dual system for electing its governor and other statewide officials.
Currently, for candidates to win statewide office, they have to win a majority of the popular vote AND the majority of the vote in the state’s 122 House districts. Although the latter requirement has been rarely invoked, it creates the possibility of a partisan Legislature awarding the office to a second-place finisher.
Mississippi’s version of the “electoral college” also has a troubling history. It was established in the 1890 constitution, a document filled with provisions designed to keep Blacks from voting or holding public office.
We recommend voters approve Ballot Measure 2.
