Donald Trump put his vice president, Mike Pence, in a tough spot. He publicly pressured Pence to attempt an illegal ploy to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.
To his credit, Pence chose duty to country over loyalty to Trump and announced Wednesday that he could not and would not do Trump’s bidding.
It’s too bad Pence didn’t say this weeks ago. Maybe it would have helped defuse the hostility that culminated in Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol.
