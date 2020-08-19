There are some areas where Mississippi can brag about being first: first to bottle Coca-Cola, first to host a heavyweight boxing championship, first to perform heart and lung transplants, first to produce Blacks to serve as U.S. secretary of agriculture and U.S. secretary of education.
But, too often, the state has been last. This week recalls one such dubious distinction.
Mississippi was the last to ratify the 19th Amendment, which a century ago gave women the right to vote. It took this state 64 years after female suffrage had become the law of the land to officially get on board.
Nothing like taking your time.
