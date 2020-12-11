Unless something drastic happens, Joe Biden will become president next month with a significant number of Americans questioning his legitimacy for office. He will be the latest in a line of four presidents to face such skepticism.
Biden’s chief opposition comes from the incumbent president, Donald Trump, who clearly has no plans to leave office quietly. Trump claims massive vote fraud in at least six states that Biden won, but the Republican president’s lawsuits have been dismissed for a lack of proof by both Republican and Democratic judges.
Four years ago, when Trump beat Hillary Clinton, Democrats sounded similarly sour notes because Clinton won the popular vote but lost in the Electoral College. In their view, this made Trump an illegitimate president, and Democrats spent four years trying to exact revenge.
The same allegations of illegitimacy occurred in 2008, when Barack Obama won the first of his two terms. His critics, which notably included Trump, claimed that Obama had not been born in the United States and thus was ineligible to hold office. Even after Obama produced his birth certificate, Trump did not back away from his claim until a month before the 2016 election. No doubt some people today still mistakenly believe Obama was born in Kenya.
The final example was the 2000 election, which is the only one on this list that involved a very close Electoral College vote. After weeks of counting and recounting the votes in Florida, the U.S. Supreme Court stepped in and put a stop to it, giving the presidency to George W. Bush. It was a bitter loss for Democrats.
There are two points to be made here. First, the American political pendulum is designed to swing back and forth, with the two parties taking turns holding power.
One-party dominance of Washington is rare and usually shortlived, with the only significant exception of the past century being the coalition Franklin Delano Roosevelt put together for Democrats starting in the 1930s.
It should be no surprise that for the past 32 years, Democrats and Republicans have traded the presidency regularly. Voters are fickle, and recent history proves enough of them are willing to change their minds.
Second, the past two decades have shown a clear trend of the defeated side being more than disappointed. They now tend to be angry and resentful, convinced that the fix was in.
In 2000, Democrats believed a Supreme Court with a Republican majority got political. In 2008, some vocal Republicans believed Democrats got away with letting a disqualified candidate run. In 2016, Democrats claimed that the Electoral College’s extra weight to states with smaller populations thwarted the will of the people — even though Trump won more states than Clinton.
And this year, Trump claims that he actually won the vote and would be getting ready for a second term if not for election trickery from Democrats and unsuspecting Republicans.
The conclusion is obvious: We have become a nation of sore losers. This is not a good thing.
