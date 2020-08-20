Some of the people who are organizing events for this week’s 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment are being too restrained about the landmark that gave women the right to vote.
Aware that the 19th Amendment conferred the vote almost exclusively to white women, and not minority females, the events are being called commemorations. They should be described as celebrations, for even though the 19th Amendment did not open the door to voting rights for everyone, it was a significant step that should not be discounted.
It may help to recall that in America’s earliest days, the Declaration of Independence’s aspiration that “all men are created equal” did not even apply to all white men. In some states, only white male landowners were allowed to vote — and this continued in a few states well into the 1800s.
The 15th Amendment, approved in 1870 after the Civil War, said the right to vote could not be restricted by race or “previous condition of servitude.” Southern states found ways around that for nearly a century, but then came the 19th Amendment, which affirmed the right to vote for women.
It is certainly correct to say that the 19th Amendment did not by itself get Black women and other minorities into the voting booth. It took civil rights legislation in the 1960s to complete that task.
But the 19th Amendment is important because it got things started, if only for white women. There is great irony in an Associated Press report that in marches for women’s suffrage in the early 20th century, female organizers sometimes did not welcome the participation of minority groups, putting Black women at the back of their parade. Basically, women who sought fair treatment were treating other women unfairly.
That was wrong. But viewed over the very long term of a century, the 19th Amendment should be remembered for much more than empowering a new group of voters to whom politicians had to respond.
The amendment’s most significant achievement over the decades is that the simple act of electoral participation ultimately got more women interested in politics. It is no longer unusual for a woman to run for office at every level of government — and to win.
This is similar to the changes encouraged by the legislation of the 1960s. In addition to removing voting barriers for Black citizens and other minorities, these laws ultimately allowed more minorities to run for and hold office. The result is that the nation has a diverse group of elected officials that presents a better reflection of America’s makeup.
This week’s Democratic convention is witness to the demonstrable changes that resulted from extending suffrage to women and Blacks. Kamala Harris officially became the first Black woman in our nation’s history to land a spot on a major party’s presidential ticket.
Admittedly, differing opinions among the governing class — which are inevitable as the pool of participants expands — often make it hard to get things done. Democracy is messy that way. But now everybody has the chance to speak their piece, and the 19th Amendment kickstarted that a century ago. It should not only be commemorated but also celebrated.
