The second and final debate between presidential contenders Donald Trump and Joe Biden was a lot more satisfactory than the first.
After that chaotic initial face-off, about the only thing to talk about was how childish both behaved, especially Trump. It was a night marked by rudeness, interruptions and name-calling that were beneath the dignity of the highest office in the land.
Thursday night was much better behaved. Some of that was due to the change in the debate format, in which the opponent’s microphone was muted during the other candidate’s opening remarks on the half-dozen topics tackled. Some improvement obviously was due to the strong advice of Trump’s inner circle, who communicated to the incumbent how poorly he came off in the first debate. And part was due to the effective role played by moderator Kristen Welker in managing the night, keeping the candidates on point and pushing them to actually answer her questions.
There were plenty of misstatements and fabrications, but if you ignored the details, you actually came away with a pretty clear picture of each candidate’s strengths and vulnerabilities. And each came away with something to hammer the other over in the closing days of the campaign.
For Trump, aside from his noxious personality and manner, his vulnerability is his erratic and often incompetent handling of the coronavirus. He again tried to downplay the virus Thursday night, claiming the country was turning the corner on the eve of the U.S. posting the highest number of positive cases — more than 81,000 — since the pandemic began. Biden’s prediction of a “dark winter” that could produce another 200,000 deaths sounds more realistic than Trump’s rosy assertions.
For Biden, besides his age, the concern has been whether he will be a pawn for the radical left of the Democratic Party. The former vice president provided some grist for that accusation by saying his administration would “transition away from the oil industry” toward more environmentally friendly energy alternatives, such as solar and wind. He called the oil industry a “polluter” and a major contributor to global warming, which it is, but he seemed to forget he’s going to need to win in some oil-producing states if he is to unseat Trump. Within hours, Biden and his team were soft-pedaling his comments with clarifications.
Overall, the debate seemed to be about a draw. Biden got in good shots about the significant problems with Trump’s four years in office, and Trump harped on Biden’s past inability to achieve what the Democrat says he will do if he wins the presidency.
Trump was looking for more than a draw, though, to close the polling gap between him and Biden. With an estimated third of all votes already cast, and with a challenger who is generally considered likable and decent, it may be getting too late for the president to repeat the 11th-hour magic that put him into the White House four years ago.
