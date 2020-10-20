Even as Gov. Tate Reeves reimposed Monday a mask mandate on nine Mississippi counties, he tried to argue that there’s no correlation between his earlier lifting of a statewide mandate and the recent upward trend in COVID-19 cases.
Reeves said he’s looked at the numbers and mask policies in neighboring states and they don’t support the connection.
Here’s the numbers we see. In the 2½ weeks since the mask requirement expired on Sept. 30, documented cases of the virus in Mississippi have gone from averaging 517 per day to 767, a nearly 50% increase. If that’s a coincidence, it’s an odd one.
