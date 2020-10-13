Those poor folks around Lake Charles, Louisiana. Getting slammed by a powerful hurricane once in a season is bad enough. But having a second one hit in nearly the exact same spot is incredibly bad luck.
The wind and water damage from these back-to-back blows is going to come to an enormous sum. Insurance and government relief will help a lot, but there is still going to be a great need for private charity.
Help if you can to lessen some of our neighbors’ misery.
