Mississippi’s state auditor, Shad White, has performed admirably as the watchdog of the people’s money in the two years he’s been in the job.
He has aggressively chased after those accused of embezzling or misspending public funds. He dug into the corruption within the Department of Human Services, uncovering what may be the largest embezzlement of public funds in state history. He has called out the Department of Education for some bogus recordkeeping and its failure to follow some of the state laws that regulate it. He has, as best we can tell, not played political favorites, holding both Democrats and Republicans, and their appointees, accountable.
His recent effort, though, to get a liberal and gratuitously provocative University of Mississippi professor fired for participating in a two-day academic strike is overblown.
White this week wrote Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn Boyce, saying that sociology professor James Thomas violated state law when he participated in a nationwide “Scholar Strike” and cancelled classes for two days in a symbolic protest against racism, police brutality and other forms of racial injustice.
At a minimum, White said, Ole Miss should dock Thomas’ pay for those two days. The state auditor would also like, however, to see the university go to court to try to terminate the tenured professor.
White’s interest in this matter smells of political opportunism.
The auditor’s position in recent history has been a stepping-stone to higher office. Two governors since the 1980s — Ray Mabus and Phil Bryant — served first as state auditors, an elective office that’s popular with the public even if it’s not so popular with those whom the auditor goes after. It’s a job that naturally lends itself to headlines.
Thomas makes an easy foil for conservative politicians. He’s antagonistic to Republicans, sometimes says outrageous things — such as when he encouraged people to harass Republican U.S. senators at restaurants — and is a little full of himself. Making his life uncomfortable would win White even more friends within the GOP.
But if Thomas needs reining in, that a job for his dean or the Ole Miss chancellor. White and his investigators should have bigger things to worry about than what is largely a personnel matter.
It’s a waste of the investigators’ time and thus public resources — something about which White is normally vigilant — to sic them on such a minor offense.
