Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, who considers himself a close ally of Donald Trump’s, has followed some of the president’s urgings, but not all, when it comes to managing the pandemic.
This past week, in a move appealing to conservatives, Reeves lifted the statewide mask mandate in most public spaces except in those locales, such as Greenwood and Leflore County, that have their own directives.
Now that the president has contracted COVID-19, it will be interesting to watch if Reeves changes his mind that a mandate is no longer necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.