Give Mississippi’s flag commission credit. After weeding through a couple thousand public submissions, it narrowed the field to two fine choices to become the state’s new banner.
The so-called “shield flag” took a while to grow on us. But after seeing photos of it hanging from a flagpole, rather than just an artist’s rendering, we better understand why people might like it, especially the waves that represent Mississippi’s two great bodies of water — the Gulf of Mexico and the river after which the state is named.
Nevertheless, our favorite remains the “magnolia flag” for two main reasons.
The first, Mississippi is identified the world over with the magnolia, its beautiful state flower. The mark of a good flag is for a visitor to be able to look at it and know immediately which state it represents.
The second reason is admittedly territorial. If the magnolia flag receives the commission’s endorsement and the voters’ approval in November, Greenwood could claim some ownership in it, since the designer of the magnolia bloom, the focal point of the flag, is a product of this community, Sue Anna Joe.
The flag commission is conducting a nonbinding poll of the public’s preference at www.mdah.ms.gov/flagpoll-top2.
Go to it, and pick the magnolia.
