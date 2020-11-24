The pandemic has taken some of the joy out of the upcoming holiday season. It could be a real downer for some 12 million Americans if Congress does not work out its differences over another coronavirus relief package.
That’s how many it is estimated will lose their unemployment benefits when two emergency programs created by Congress earlier this year expire on Dec. 26.
The nation’s economy has bounced back more than halfway from the deep plunge it took in the spring, but hiring is still far short of its pre-pandemic levels. Some of those gains also could be reversed this winter if the virus continues to surge.
There is hope on the horizon from vaccinations that are performing well in studies and moving rapidly toward deployment. In the meantime, though, the government is going to have to provide a bigger safety net than normal for those who lose their livelihood through no fault of their own.
Both political parties agree about that. They need to work out a compromise to make it happen.
They need to find a point of compromise.
