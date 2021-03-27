In what probably was the easiest issue for the Mississippi Legislature to address this year, Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill this past week requiring the state Department of Education to start computer science programs at all public schools, from kindergarten through 12th grade, for the 2024-25 academic year.
The legislation, strongly supported by Mississippi technology titan C Spire, will make sure that more children get early exposure to a field of study that is only going to grow in prominence, as it has been doing for the past two decades.
A C Spire press release about the legislation said that only 48% of Mississippi high schools currently have computer science courses. That means a far smaller number of schools for younger children include the topic in their curriculum — even though a look at the technology that students of all ages are using in class makes it clear this is a growing field.
If there is a question about the wisdom of requiring public schools to get students involved in computer science as early as possible, look at it this way: A lot of middle schools and junior high schools have band programs. The goal is to get children interested in music at an early age so that when they get to high school in a few years, they’ll be talented enough for the marching band and other musical extracurriculars, not to mention the brain development that comes from learning how to play a musical instrument.
It’s easy to see that over the coming decades, students with more training in computers and technology will wind up with more employment skills and more career options.
C Spire says Mississippi needs a lot more people in this field. It says employers in the state have unfilled jobs because we don’t produce enough trained technology and computer workers. There is no need to “import” these workers from other states or other countries. The far better course is to grow our own.
The legislation signed this week is a necessary step in that direction.
