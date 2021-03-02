In case voters in Greenwood haven’t noticed, this year’s election timetable is different. Party primaries are in April, rather than their traditional May, with the general election coming in June.
Of the five council races where more than one candidate is running, three seats will be decided in the primaries, and two seats — as well as the mayor’s race — will be decided in the general election. No one is facing both primary and general election competition this year.
The candidates probably like it that way. It’s less expensive and demanding to run one contest instead of two.
