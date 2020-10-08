President Trump and others are wrong when they pretend that COVID-19 is no more fatal than the flu. Yet, it’s still true that tens of thousands of Americans die every year from the annual virus. Not to mention that for those who don’t die, they may feel like they are for a few days.
It’s not worth taking that chance.
Unlike with COVID-19, for which the country is still scrambling to find a vaccine, there is one for the flu. Getting vaccinated doesn’t eliminate the chance of contracting the flu, but it reduces the odds and will lessen the symptoms if you do get sick.
As anxious as people are about COVID-19, it’s a bit amazing how lackadaisical they can be about the flu. Last year, less than half of adults got vaccinated, mostly because they don’t like shots or they just couldn’t be bothered.
The last thing this country needs right now is twin epidemics to further strain hospitals, schools and the economy. Be responsible. Get the shot.
And if you have children above the age of 6 months, have them vaccinated, too. Unlike with COVID, toddlers are among the highly susceptible for bad complications from the flu.
