There’s always a need at this time of year for charitableness. The COVID-19 pandemic has made the need even greater, with the loss of jobs it has inflicted on top of the medical crisis.
There are lots of good and worthy causes at Christmastime in the greater Greenwood area. One we’d recommend is the Adopt-A-Family program that this newspaper annually sponsors with The Salvation Army.
Donate $75 for a family on the list, and The Salvation Army will take care of the rest, providing food and clothing plus toys if there are children in the household.
As of early this week, only about a third of the 225 needy families had been spoken for. If you can help, please do. The list of families runs in this newspaper every Tuesday and Friday, or you can contact The Salvation Army at 466-6434 or 455-9679 to help make someone’s Christmas brighter.
