The city of Greenwood is poised to repeal a ban on panhandling that officials say hasn’t been enforced in years.
The move is the right one, given federal court decisions that have found asking people for money in public spaces is an expression of free speech, protected by the Constitution.
The American Civil Liberties Union has targeted cities with panhandling bans. At least eight in Mississippi have repealed or amended their ordinances rather than risk a court fight they were likely to lose.
Greenwood is expected to do likewise this coming week.
