Donald Trump’s incitement of the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was an impeachable offense. There is no reasonable doubt about that.
If organizing and orchestrating an insurrection against your own government, in an attempt to overturn the results of an election and stay in power, does not forfeit a president’s right to remain in office one minute longer, nothing does.
The House of Representatives’ decision, though, to deliver to Trump exactly the punishment he deserves does not come without political risk. At least in the short term, it will further divide the country and distract the incoming administration of Joe Biden, and potentially truncate a new president’s traditional honeymoon with Congress.
Critics of the impeachment will also say it was a rushed affair, depriving the president — even if guilty as charged — of due process and setting a precedent for future hasty impeachments.
There is some merit to that argument, but the speedy timetable was the result of two factors: first, time was running out on Trump’s term; and second, the magnitude of the offense and the evidence against him were both so overwhelming that there was no need to prolong the process. His own words, both on Twitter and at rallies he held, including in Washington on the day of the insurrection, implicated him as a prime instigator of what followed. He spent months peddling lies about being cheated out of victory and ginning up his supporters to fight to keep him in office, then dispatched them toward the Capitol for what became a violent attempted coup.
The breakdown of the House vote to impeach Trump, the only president to ever suffer this disgrace twice, reflects how his flawed character and his dangerous actions had become unbearable. In the four previous impeachment votes in American history, including Trump’s own in 2019, the party of the president being charged has almost universally opposed it. When Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868 and Trump the first time, House members of their own parties did not cast a single vote in favor. In Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998, the most Democratic votes it could muster for any of the four proposed articles was five. On Wednesday, 10 members of Trump’s Republican Party, including its third highest ranking member, voted for his ouster, even with the clock running out on his tenure.
It didn’t need to come to this. Vice President Mike Pence could have headed off Trump’s impeachment by invoking the 25th Amendment and persuading the president’s remaining Cabinet members to join him in getting Trump removed from the office. If anyone intimately understands the menace that Trump has become, Pence does. The president unleashed not only against Congress but against his vice president a mob that could have taken Pence’s life. But rather than act with the bravery for which this moment in history called, Pence balked, afraid of the ramifications for his future presidential ambitions. He argued hypocritically that removing Trump would further divide the country, conveniently forgetting that his refusal to recognize Biden’s lawful election until the 11th hour helped stoke the delusions of Trump’s supporters, delusions that Pence’s boss then manipulated into the violent upheaval that erupted.
Trump’s trial in the Senate, unless he cuts a deal by resigning, will occur after he leaves office. Even a moot conviction would have merit, however.
It would send a warning to future presidents that there are certain lines that can never be crossed. The peaceful transfer of power is one of them.
Just as importantly, a conviction would legally bar Trump from seeking the office in the future. Congress has a moral and constitutional obligation to forever remove the possibility that he could take the country down this road again.
