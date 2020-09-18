Those who are supporting the legalization of medical marijuana in Mississippi have two big challenges ahead of them.
Besides having to convince this generally conservative state that legalization will not produce more harm than good, they also have to try to overcome a confusing ballot.
Because the Legislature offered a more restrictive alternative to the citizen-sponsored proposal, the question will be presented to voters in two parts.
First, they will be asked to say whether they are for either of the two constitutional amendments that would legalize marijuana for medical purposes; second, they will be asked which of the two they prefer (or find the least objectionable).
The format all but ensures some votes will be incomplete or cast in a way other than the voter might have intended.
Obviously, that was the Legislature’s desire by offering an alternative. Sowing confusion is usually an effective strategy to defeating a proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.