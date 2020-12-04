The topic rarely gets its fair share of attention, but at some point the federal government and education institutions are going to have to develop a plan to prevent America’s student debt problem from getting worse.
The Washington Post reports that 44 million Americans owe $1.6 trillion for their college education. These are shocking figures that can only be explained by lenders (mostly the government) being too eager to provide too much money for students of modest means to attend universities. The schools, knowing they’ll be paid, are eager to enroll the indebted students. However, there seems to be less incentive to keep student debt to a minimum and make sure students will be able to repay their loans.
It’s common for graduates, even those coming out of less-expensive public universities, to owe $30,000 to $100,000. No matter what degree these students earned, that is a lot of money.
Many Democrats, including President-elect Joe Biden, say the government can help by forgiving some of the education debt. Biden supports forgiveness of up to $10,000 per student, while some Democrats in Congress think the limit should be $50,000.
On the Republican side, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has carried the largest torch of opposition to student loan forgiveness. Speaking at an Education Department financial aid conference Tuesday, she criticized politicians who support “the truly insidious notion of government gift giving.”
DeVos, however, takes this opposition to the extreme. She has tightened regulations on student loan forgiveness to the point that the Education Department has reduced the number of debt cancellations for students who attended colleges that lied to get them to enroll. That smacks of meanness.
Setting aside the debate over student loan forgiveness, a possible solution to this problem for the future is more restrictive lending policies. This may mean reducing the amount to lend to each student, or reducing the number of students who get loans, or both.
Opponents rightly would argue that such policies would reduce opportunities for students of modest means to attend college. Although a college degree makes a big difference in career earnings, that improvement decreases substantially when someone has a large loan to repay.
In a perfect world, government policy should encourage people to improve themselves. Education is one obvious way to do that. But that $1.6 trillion in outstanding student debt is a clear signal that something’s wrong.
Even if Biden and the next Congress decide on some form of loan forgiveness, there will still be a lot of student debt on the books. It may be up to families and students themselves not to fall into the debt trap — by working for a year or two to save money for college, or by finding less-expensive education options. Or by willing to accept living with fewer amenities while in school.
Besides the tuition costs that keep rising faster than the rate of inflation, another factor fueling crippling levels of student debt is the demand of students for ever nicer amenities. Suites, private bathrooms, super-duper internet speeds and food courts cost money. It’s tempting to fuel that lifestyle by taking out larger student loans or running up credit card debt. It wouldn’t hurt today’s college students, however, to rough it a little more than they do.
A college education is normally a way to move up. The size of the move can be crimped, however, if the students finish school with a debt that it will take them decades to repay.
