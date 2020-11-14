There was a half-page ad in the Jackson newspaper Friday encouraging people to “Discover DeSoto.” It consisted of mostly a picture of what looks like a serene riverfront park, nary a soul to be seen.
On the same day, an audio clip aired on public radio in which the state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said that, given the size of the outbreak of COVID-19 in same said county, if he were to live there, he wouldn’t leave his house.
Dobbs’ words, we suspect, will have a bigger impact on the current tourist draw of DeSoto County than that ad.
