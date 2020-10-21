Whether it’s the fear of going out in public during a pandemic or heightened interest in the presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden — or a combination of both — a record number of Mississippi residents are likely to vote in advance of the Nov. 3 election.
And that’s despite this state having the most limited and arguably the most restrictive early-voting laws in the country.
The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office reported recently that more than 91,000 voters had requested an absentee ballot by Oct. 4, and nearly 59,000 people had already returned the ballot or voted early in person by the middle of last week.
Mississippi Today noted that in the 2016 presidential election, 111,967 Mississippians voted absentee. With almost two weeks to go before Election Day, it’s probable that the rate of ballots coming in will only increase. That makes it easy to predict an absentee ballot record.
Mississippi Today also noted that a higher-than-usual number of absentee ballots typically signals a large turnout on Election Day. There certainly is incentive for a high turnout this year. In addition to the presidential election, the entire state votes in the high-profile rematch between U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democratic challenger Mike Espy. Plus there are three referendums on the ballot, including most publicized ones on medical marijuana and the state flag.
Perhaps this year’s experience will convince Mississippi to follow the national trends and expand early voting so that it can be utilized by anyone, not just those who are senior citizens or who have an excuse, such as being out of town on Election Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.