You may have to be a bit wonkish to care about the distinction between constitutional law and general law.
Normally, a constitution is designed to establish the principles under which a government is formed and provide the general parameters under which it operates. The constitution is intended to be fundamental in nature and thus difficult to alter.
The minutiae of governing are supposed to be left to general law — that is, the statutes passed by Congress or individual state legislatures. General laws are trumped by constitutional laws, and general laws can be altered much more easily, since they are meant to be responsive to changing conditions and experiences.
This November, Mississippi voters will weigh in on two constitutional amendments. One, proposed by the Legislature, would do away with the “electoral college” in the election of the governor and other statewide officeholders; the other, proposed by a citizen-led effort, would legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes. (A referendum to vote on a proposed new state flag will also be on the ballot, but this is not a constitutional amendment. If approved by a majority of voters, the Legislature is required to adopt the flag in general law next year.)
The medical marijuana proposal has created the most controversy of the two amendments. Besides the obvious reservation of legalizing a currently illicit narcotic in this traditionally conservative state, there are also concerns about the method in which the legalization would occur.
Normally, Mississippi regulates medicinal drugs through general law. This allows the regulations to be more easily strengthened or weakened, as circumstances dictate, by coming back to the Legislature and asking it to amend the original law.
If Initiative 65 passes, medical marijuana becomes enshrined in the Mississippi Constitution. It would take another constitutional amendment — approved by voters — to make changes if the implementation produces problems. That could be slow and cumbersome.
Initiative 65 came about in frustration over the Legislature’s refusal to enact a medical marijuana law. A similar, though more widespread, frustration is driving another likely citizen-led initiative to amend Mississippi’s constitution, this time to expand Medicaid to cover the working poor.
Advocates for the change are encouraged by what happened in two other conservative states this summer, Oklahoma and Missouri, where ballot initiatives bypassed the Republican leadership to get Medicaid expansion adopted. In all, 38 states have now expanded the state-federal health insurance program, six of them through ballot initiatives.
The arguments for expansion are overwhelming in a state as poor and unhealthy as Mississippi. It’s estimated that the state is losing out on around $1 billion annually in federal funding as a result of its stubborn refusal to expand the program. It’s costing Mississippi in multiple ways: making rural hospitals more vulnerable to closure, limiting the job-creation potential in health care, and increasing the likelihood that the uninsured won’t receive care until their health problems drive them to the emergency room, where by law they have to be treated regardless of their ability to pay.
Still, changing the constitution to get the situation corrected is like using a sledgehammer when a simple claw hammer would do just fine.
Currently in Mississippi, there’s no other way for frustrated citizens to get around the Legislature than to amend the constitution. There could be, though.
Twenty-one states allow citizens to initiate new statutes if they can get a majority of voters to concur. Sixteen of these allow citizen-led changes to both general law and constitutional law. One of those 16, Colorado, a few years ago codified a distinction between the two processes. There, voters approved a constitutional amendment to make it a little tougher for them to amend the constitution than to adopt a statute.
The advantage of going the statute route, rather than the constitutional amendment one, is that it can be more adaptable to correction if there are unintended consequences.
Nineteen of the 21 states with statute initiatives allow their legislatures to amend or repeal them without coming back to the voters and asking their approval.
So as to avoid immediate nullification of what the voters have passed, though, eight states limit how soon lawmakers can repeal or amend an initiative statute or they require a supermajority to do so. Two of these states do both.
When Mississippi lawmakers grudgingly created the initiative process in the early 1990s, they intentionally made it difficult for the undertaking to be successful. Those constitutional amendments that do get through, however, practically eliminate the possibility of legislative tweaking.
By giving “people power” an additional route to go, the Legislature could make the process more collaborative and less adversarial. It might also improve the end result.
