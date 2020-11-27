RIDGELAND — Donald Trump’s loss in his reelection bid marks only the second time in 124 years that a political party could hold the White House for no more than a single term.
Trump, a Republican, followed Democrat Barack Obama into the White House four years ago, and after one term will be succeeded by Democrat Joe Biden. Similarly, Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, was elected in 1976 following eight years of Republican rule. He lost his re-election bid four years later to Republican Ronald Reagan. Before that, one must go back to the election of 1896, when William McKinley, a Republican, was elected president four years after a Democrat replaced another Republican in the White House.
Americans historically have given political parties longer than four years to lead the executive branch of government. The loss of the White House after a single term is generally not so much a repudiation of party as it is the person. Jimmy Carter’s self-righteousness and his perceived weakness during the Iran hostage crisis fostered a dissatisfaction with his leadership. The voters chose the confident Ronald Reagan to replace Carter, largely based upon Reagan’s optimistic message that it is “morning in America.”
Donald Trump lost after one term because he failed to ever really be presidential. His years in office have from the beginning been a never-ending barrage of self-congratulations, telling everyone that his inauguration was the most heavily attended in history and that no president ever accomplished more in their first 100 days. Trump is still unable to rise above his own habitual denial of truth. Rather than admit to defeat, he has mortgaged America’s credibility in the free world, and even more so among those countries that stifle dissent and free elections.
The COVID-19 Pandemic provided Trump his best opportunity for a “presidential moment” and a chance to demonstrate leadership in a crisis. He chose to ignore it once it became evident that much of his political base recoiled at the idea of shutdowns. Instead, Trump urged his followers to “liberate Michigan,” which led to militia types attempting to storm the statehouse. In the end, Michigan was one of the key states that decided to liberate the country from Trump.
Biden won the election. Despite the lack of any evidence to the contrary, Trump continues to claim that he was robbed. Yes, he won more votes than any other sitting president in history. True, his defeat was not the decisive repudiation that such unpopular incumbents as Jimmy Carter and Herbert Hoover suffered. He still has that adoring cult that believes in every word he utters, and whose thinking is shaped by conspiracy theories.
That Trump’s loss is a very real and a very good thing is not in doubt among people who despair having a president who acts as if he is still starring in a reality television series. Had Trump won this election, it would have been the first time in our history that four successive presidents were elected to two consecutive terms. It may also have signaled an end for the republic, given that Trump is no respecter of the Constitution. He certainly does not respect the American tradition of a peaceful transfer of power. Rest assured, when Trump leaves the White House in two months, and leave he must, he will not go quietly. His departure may be in the form of an eviction.
• Vincent J. Venturini is the retired associate provost at Mississippi Valley State University. He lives in Ridgeland.
