Granted, the results of the survey by Operation Peace Treaty were not scientific.
The respondents were not randomly selected, and since Operation Peace Treaty’s main focus is addressing the gun violence in this community, it was naturally going to draw people to complete the survey who share the same concerns.
Nevertheless, in the middle of a pandemic that probably has hit hardest some of the same neighborhoods that are bedeviled by shootings, it was a bit stunning to see that fear of gun violence outnumbered fear of COVID-19 by a margin of 63 to 1.
Even if that disparity is skewed by the implicit bias in the survey, the result emphasizes that there’s more than one life-threatening epidemic about which our community should be worried.
Most people have faith that eventually COVID-19 will disappear as a daily preoccupation. Either a vaccine or herd immunity will get us past it. When the viral threat fades, though, the death toll from gun violence will still be ticking on.
That’s because it is rooted in three seemingly irreversible and sometimes interconnected trends in this community: high rates of poverty, low rates of two-parent households, and easy access to guns.
Not that the survey needed an exclamation point, but it sadly got one Thursday night when two 34-year-old men were shot to death in Greenwood in what some believe was a case of mistaken identity. That brings to 16 the number of homicides so far in Leflore County this year; all but one were gun-related.
A number of well-meaning organizations such as Operation Peace Treaty have sprung up to foster broader awareness of the problem and try to figure out solutions, or to press those in government to do so.
Most of the solutions may have different twists to them, but they’re similar to initiatives that have been launched in the past when the community has been rocked by a surge in gun deaths.
Always there is a call for more or better policing, for neighborhood vigilance and cooperation, for more youth programs. Increasingly, technology is being employed, with videocameras installed all over the place by police agencies, by businesses and by individuals.
Nothing is wrong with any of those ideas or approaches. They all might do some good.
But they won’t make a significant or long-lasting dent in the problem because they don’t much alter what produces the carnage this community and others like it around the country see.
Where there is high poverty, there is high crime. If you don’t own a home or have a decent-paying job, you are less likely to respect what other people have. If you can’t make money honestly, you’ll try to make it dishonestly, whether that’s in the drug trade or breaking into someone’s car or house.
Poverty also makes marriage a less attractive proposition. Even though two can live cheaper than one, that’s on the assumption that both in the partnership are contributing. If the pool of men with stable jobs is small, the odds increase that a woman will bear children without being married to the father. The non-nuclear family becomes the new norm. Children raised in single-parent households then tend to be single parents themselves. It doesn’t take but a couple of generations before a large majority of children are born and raised in homes where there is no strong, adult male influence. The result is particularly detrimental for young males, who instead of bonding with and learning from their father pick up their values and develop their priorities from other males just as unmoored as they are.
Throw in an abundant access, both legal and illegal, to firearms — and a Southern culture that vehemently resists any efforts to limit them — and you’ve got a lethal cocktail brewing.
It’s enough, particularly if you live in a neighborhood where most of the shootings occur, to make you go into hiding or buy a gun yourself.
None of these root causes of gun violence can be changed easily or overnight. Some would take generations.
The main road out of poverty is education. That means holding not just schools but families as well to higher standards for what a child learns from birth onward.
Preaching about the nuclear family seems so old-fashioned, so middle and upper class, and so potentially offensive. There are, of course, children who have grown into thriving, successful adults after being raised by a single parent, but they’ve done so despite the disadvantage of their mother going solo, not because of it.
As for guns, there’s too many of them. No one outside the most die-hard National Rifle Association members thinks otherwise. But no one wants to give up his or her own guns either.
Until we broadly embrace disarmament, education and marriage, though, gun violence is not going away.
• Contact Tim Kalich at 581-7243 or tkalich@gwcommonwealth.com.
