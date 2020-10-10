Some American sports fans have been turned off by the political activism of professional athletes in recent years. In response to the national reckoning on racism spurred by highly publicized acts of police brutality against Blacks, that activism has spread in 2020 to the point that it’s now even being embraced by the leagues.
Those who are unhappy about the athletes’ expressions of solidarity say they want their sports heroes to play the games, not preach to them. They dislike the pregame observances in which players kneel or lock arms, the civil rights slogans and the names of slain African Americans on the players’ uniforms, and the racially themed public service announcements the leagues are showing during television commercial breaks.
Still, for more than 70 years, America’s playing fields and courts have been the crucible where progress in race relations has often been forged.
Jackie Robinson’s personally difficult integration of major league baseball in 1947 would gradually change that sport’s attitude, and that of its fans, toward Black ballplayers.
In 1966, an all-Black men’s basketball team from Texas Western (now the University of Texas at El Paso) beat for the national championship the University of Kentucky, the premier program in the segregated South. Kentucky basketball had never had a Black player. Three years after that upset, UK’s legendary coach, Adolph Rupp, signed the school’s first. Today the vast majority of college basketball players at Kentucky and other big-time programs throughout the South are Black.
In 1970, Alabama’s revered football coach, Bear Bryant, brought an integrated football team from Southern Cal to play against his all-white squad. Bryant had seen his program slipping because of the resistance of the university and the state’s political establishment to integration. Some of the best Black football players in the state wouldn’t consider going to its flagship university.
After Southern Cal, featuring a Black quarterback and two Black running backs, ran all over the Crimson Tide, 42-21, it completed the “enlightenment” of the school and its fans. The year before, they had their eyes opened by another home trouncing, 41-14, at the hands of an integrated Tennessee team.
The season after the Southern Cal loss, Alabama had its first Black varsity player and would begin a return to prominence that resulted in three more national championships in the 1970s under Bryant.
Friday night’s football game between Pillow Academy and J.Z. George High School brings a sense that something of similar historical importance may be happening here, even if the comparisons are not completely apropos.
Although Pillow’s student body is largely white, it’s not totally so. The school has had Black students for more than a decade. And although there are no Black players on this year’s football team, there have been Black players in the past, including as recently as last season.
Still, the school bears some historical baggage from its founding, one of dozens of schools that sprang up in Mississippi in the 1960s and 1970s in resistance to court-ordered desegregation of the public schools. And even as the school has made strides in trying to foster a more inclusive campus, not everyone has always come willingly along.
The Mustang football program, the highest profile sport in this football-worshipping region, had never scheduled a public school, even though Pillow had played against public schools in recent years in other sports, including baseball and basketball. That distinction for football came to a long-awaited end Friday because of an opportunity presented by the pandemic.
With Pillow facing the prospect of no opponent for homecoming, and George looking at a football-less Friday for the third time since the start of school, the coaches and others from the two programs suddenly had a mutual self-interest and said, “Why not?”
I am writing this a couple of hours before kickoff, but it’s hard to imagine anyone attending the game not noticing that Bill Davis Field has never seen this much of a racial mix. Assuming it’s not the last time, this will be a positive, watershed moment — not just for the two high school football programs but for this entire community.
