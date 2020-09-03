RIDGELAND — Recently, an op-ed column by Jameson Taylor of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy appeared in the Mississippi Business Journal recommending that the state of Mississippi not adopt Medicaid expansion. The argument made was now is not the time to expand Medicaid because “right now the real challenge is prioritizing very limited health care resources.” Further, “we need to be spending health care dollars on people who are sick, dying or have a crippling disease.” What?
Consider these facts:
• Mississippi has the nation’s fifth-highest rate of citizens testing positive for COVID-19 (as of Aug. 31) according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
• Rural hospitals are closing. According to a leading health care publication, 50% of Mississippi’s rural hospitals are at high risk of shutting down (April 2020).
• Only one major health insurance carrier is available in much of the state.
• Mississippi’s unemployment rate has been increasing since 2018 but jumped due to COVID-19 more than 96% when compared to a year ago.
• According to Fox Business, Mississippi has remained the unhealthiest state for most of the past 20 years. You are more likely to die a premature death in Mississippi than in other states.
To say the column missed the mark is an understatement. With Medicaid expansion, Mississippi would receive about $1 billion a year to help with “limited health care resources.” This is no longer a partisan issue. Thirty-nine states in the country have adopted a version of health care expansion either by legislation, executive action or ballot initiative. Some have called it many things (Healthy Louisiana, for example), but in all instances, states that have implemented expansions received much needed health care resources (dollars) to their states.
Many states have Republican governors and are controlled by Republican legislators, so this is not a decision based on “liberal” views but on recognition that affordable health care is in the states’ long-term best interest. For Mississippi, it would have been $11 billion if we had passed a program when it was enacted in 2012. It would have created more than 9,500 new jobs. The first three years would have been covered 100% by the federal government. For each year we haven’t adopted a program of health care expansion via Medicaid, it has cost us $1 billion. So, we have lost $8 billion that will never come again.
Mississippi has a history of coming around and doing what is in the best interest of the state and her citizens after everyone in the country has done it before us and gained the benefits from adoption of the programs. The nagging question which lingers is, “How much did it cost us in the interim when we did not adopt the program?” Several examples are apparent.
The adoption of a new flag immediately comes to mind. We could have done so 19 years ago, but it was instead used as a political wedge. How many jobs has it cost us? How many companies chose not to locate here? How many student-athletes have our universities lost? How many negative articles nationwide resulted in the loss of opportunity for our people and businesses?
We were the last state in the nation to provide state-funded kindergarten. How many children failed to get off to a better start in school because of that? How did the lack of kindergartens hurt our state economically?
We were the last state to end prohibition. How much money did it cost our state treasury? How many jobs did it cost our state? How many other areas did not grow to enhance our state as a result?
Pre-kindergarten is the last example I will use. We are one of the few states not offering pre-k to all children. Yes, the pre-k collaboratives are very good and a step in the right direction, but only a small percentage of children actually have access to those programs because of underfunding. Will we pass pre-k for all? Yes, eventually. When is the real question. Why will we pass it? Because we will see what other states have seen.
The data is irrefutable. Dr. James Heckman, a Nobel Prize recipient in economics from the University of Chicago, lays out the economic advantages to high-quality early childhood programs. His research shows a 13% annualized return on investment realized in improved school achievement, reduced need for special education, higher earnings and reduced reliance on government benefits as adults, among other economic benefits. Any financial adviser would sprint to the bank for a 13% return on investment.
There are other examples when Mississippi has delayed action to our own detriment, but you get the point.
When Hurricane Katrina hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast, what did the federal relief package contain? Money. We spent every penny. When the Great Recession of 2008 happened, what did the federal relief package contain? Money. We spent every penny. When COVID-19 hit, what did the federal government do? Send money, and lots of it. The governor and Legislature will spend every penny of the $1.25 billion aid package.
Money was necessary in each situation to stabilize the crises and allow the state and the economy to recover. In each one of these instances, money was provided as a remedy. Time was of the essence, and the relief was in a fairly timely manner. No one raised the issue then that we may have to pay the money back, that we wouldn’t get it the next year, or that because we may have used some to prop up or sustain some ongoing state expenditures we couldn't take the money because it would force us to alter future programs since the “tap” may be turned off.
Why are state leaders taking a completely different approach when it comes to $11 billion for health care? The money is for preventive care to reduce the likelihood (and expense) of life-threatening conditions in the future, and for treatment of heart disease, diabetes, cancer, heart attacks, accidents and other life-threatening illnesses.
We see what happens when we “save the debate for a later day.” It has been the story of Mississippi for decades, putting off till tomorrow what will help us today.
A shame.
• Ronnie Musgrove is a former governor of Mississippi.
