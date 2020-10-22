RIDGELAND — In 1938, a young man named Herschel Grynszpan shot and killed Ernst Von Rath, a German diplomat in Paris. Grynszpan, an ethnically Polish Jew, was born and raised in Hanover, Germany. His violence against a German official in France resulted from his parents’ deportation to Poland. Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s propaganda minister, used Von Rath’s death to whip the German nation into a frenzy against Jews.
While anti-Semitism had been on the rise in Germany since Hitler’s accession to chancellor, violence had not been a prominent feature. That changed in the wake of the events described above. On Nov. 9 and 10, 1938, German citizens destroyed hundreds of Jewish homes, businesses and synagogues throughout the nation. The event has since been known as Kristallnacht, or the “night of crystal,” a reference to the broken glass left in the wake of the destruction.
German citizens changed in their attitudes toward friends and neighbors who were Jews due to the rhetoric of their leaders. Coupled with that rhetoric was the refusal of the German government to disavow violence and dangerous conspiracy theories.
Such is the sickness that seems commonplace in our own nation lately. Trump’s cries a few months ago of “Liberate Michigan” morphed into a conspiracy to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and to remove her to Wisconsin for trial. Strangely, or perhaps not, there is an absence of outrage over the planned abduction of Governor Whitmer.
Many say that the men involved are nothing more than a group of crackpots. Somehow this is supposed to minimize the seriousness of the threat. What these men are is dangerous. They influence people who shout “lock her up” at Trump rallies, as if politics is nothing more than a blood sport, and through it all Witmer’s safety hangs in the balance. Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara dismissed what happened in Muskegon as nothing more than her father having fun with his followers. Adolf Hitler was no doubt amused over the destruction of Jewish homes, synagogues and businesses by persons incited to violence during Kristallnacht.
The role of a nation’s leader is to bind that nation together. A good leader does not stand by and let civil discourse be torn apart by baseless conspiracy claims. Time and again, President Trump has refused to call out domestic terrorists and conspiracy theorists. He has yet to roundly condemn white supremacists, instead trying to divert attention to antifa and Black Lives Matter as being the real culprits. He retweets outrageous claims by the group QAnon that Osama bin Laden is still alive and that Seal Team 6, the group credited with killing him, was then killed on orders from President Obama to cover up bin Laden’s faked death.
We imperil ourselves when we outright dismiss conspiracy theories and failed coup attempts as the work of crackpots. In November 1923, a group thought of as crackpots plotted to kidnap the commissioner of the Bavarian state government, Gustav Von Kahr, and start a larger revolution against Germany’s Weimar Republic. Out of this failed “putsch,” that group of crackpots known as Nazis would eventually gain prominence, and their leader would start a world war, attempt the total genocide of Europe’s Jews and ultimately lead Germany to its own destruction.
• Vincent Venturini is the retired associate provost at Mississippi Valley State University. He lives in Ridgeland.
