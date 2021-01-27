OXFORD — Dr. Harry Frye, who walked with an obvious limp, didn’t act or look like a tough guy, but he must have been.
His obituary noted that in September of 1944, he landed on Omaha Beach with the U.S. Army’s 328th Infantry Division and fought in battles in northern France, the Ardennes, the Battle of the Bulge, the Rhineland and Central Europe.
The Battle of the Bulge in December 1944 and January 1945 was fought largely in overcast weather with snow on the ground. The temperature probably averaged about 20 degrees.
Frye deployed overseas as a private first class, and by the end of the war was a platoon sergeant who had earned the Bronze Star.
The war wasn’t what crippled him, though. That was polio, which he contracted in 1946. Six months in a hospital led him to study medicine instead of engineering.
After graduating from Tulane Medical Center in 1951, Dr. Frye and his wife moved to Magnolia to work with Dr. A.V. Beacham at Beacham’s hospital, which Frye and the late Dr. Warren Hiatt eventually purchased.
Dr. Frye, who died Jan. 10 at the age of 97, was a family physician in Pike County for 65 years. According to Dr. Luke Lampton, who began working with him in 1995, he “should be remembered as the bedrock of the healthcare community in Magnolia,”
Dr. Frye, in my opinion, never received the public accolades he deserved.
He was a low-key individual who seemed to never seek the limelight but was highly effective both as a physician and as a civic leader. He was respected as a physician by his peers and loved by his patients.
He was a public school trustee for 47 years, including the period in which the South Pike Schools were desegregated.
Being a public school trustee isn’t like fighting the Germans, but it does take a certain amount of toughness and resiliency.
When I moved to McComb, more than 10 years after Dr. Frye was already settled in Magnolia, Pike County was in the midst of a political battle over whether to build a public hospital, which eventually occurred and is now Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
There were three privately owned hospitals in the county, and the owners of two of them opposed the public hospital while the owners of one supported it.
My boss, the late Oliver Emmerich, was for the new hospital, and the newspaper supported the effort.
Dr. Beacham was one of the leaders of the opposition, and he didn’t mind taking a public stand.
I don’t recall Dr. Frye ever taking a public position on the issue, although he may have. My guess is he was probably on Dr. Beacham’s side, but I don’t know for sure.
At any rate, the two privately owned hospitals in McComb closed after the new hospital opened, but there’s still a medical facility in Magnolia, and Dr. Frye was instrumental in keeping it open over the years.
Dr. Beacham, by the way, was a political activist and a supporter of Gov. Paul B. Johnson Jr.
After the state allowed legal local option liquor sales during the Johnson administration, the governor appointed Dr. Beacham as the first head of the Alcohol Beverage Control Commission, and the Magnolia physician devoted full time to getting the agency off to an unblemished start.
Meanwhile, Drs. Frye and Hiatt quietly practiced medicine in Pike County.
• Charles M. Dunagin is the retired editor and publisher of the Enterprise-Journal in McComb. He lives in Oxford.
