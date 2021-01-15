NORTH CARROLLTON — Last week my daughter, Kate, went for her checkup. This office visit brought the video photo image of my grandson, Herschel. He’s expected to arrive in March. I watched the video over and over, thinking about the entire future ahead of him.
As I looked at that video of his features and innocent movement, I thought about the future and what lies ahead during my grandson’s life.
I understand that part of living is the changing world around us that comes in many ways. For many generations, people have lived in an era of many changes for the good and bad: the launching of the internet, including social networking: the devastation of being attacked on Sept. 11, 2001; and the pain from the coronavirus pandemic. Just as in previous generations there were pandemics, the Great Depression and world wars, it’s a continuing part of living the events that happen in lives.
Becoming a grandparent at 46 years old really makes me feel older than I am. Just like all other grandparents, I want my grandson to grow up in a better world than I did, and for him be a productive citizen and always look for ways to help others. I do hope he will enter public service, but that’s his decision. There are many ways to serve outside elected office. I will encourage him to be an active citizen and take into account that one of the important things a person can do to make a difference is registering to vote and exercising that right.
Many historians have expressed concern in recent years about the rapid change in our society. They tell us that today’s world is changing at an accelerated rate, unlike anything past generations witnessed. There is a lot of truth to that, and change does accelerate at times more than others.
As I begin this new chapter of being a grandparent, the important thing is to make a child feel profoundly and unconditionally loved by doing all you can to express love to your grandchildren consistently at every age they go through, and by asking God for help in giving strength for that child to have a healthy and productive life. As scary as the unknown can be of the world, however, we are sustained by our faith. The Scriptures give us assurance: “And he took the children in his arms, placed his hands on them and blessed them” (Mark 10:16).
I go into being Herschel’s grandparent by loving him, protecting him and being a part of raising him to be an honest and productive citizen with a desire to help others. That will be important to his future and prepare him to meet the challenges of the unknown in the years to come.
• Ken Strachan is mayor of North Carrollton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.