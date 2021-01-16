My favorite scene from the 1959 version of the movie “Ben Hur,” starring Charlton Heston, is at the end, where Heston, as Judah Ben Hur, returns to his home in Jerusalem after witnessing the crucifixion of Jesus.
Telling his sweetheart, Esther, what he saw, he says about Jesus, “Almost at the moment he (Jesus) died, I heard him say, ‘Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.’” Esther then asks, “Even then?” And Judah replies, “Even then. And I felt his voice take the sword out of my hand.”
Think about that. “I felt his voice take the sword out of my hand.” Have you ever felt that? I have. I have often carried the same sword, and Christ has taken it out of my hand.
Judah Ben Hur had been filled with hatred and a desire for revenge against a Roman military official, Messala, whom he’d known since childhood. Messala trumped up a charge against Judah and had him taken to row as a slave on a Roman galley (warship), from which no slave ever returned. Messala also wrongly imprisoned Judah’s mother and sister, who developed leprosy (also a death sentence) while in prison. After he escaped from the galley during a sea battle and saved the life of a Roman general, Judah was freed and began his lifelong quest to get his revenge on Messala. Esther had pled with him to give up his desire for revenge, but Judah would not.
Even as he watched Messala die a horrible and painful death from being run over by chariots and horses, Judah’s hatred still burned. But then he saw Christ on the cross, and he felt Jesus’ voice (of forgiveness of Jesus’ executioners) take the “sword” out of his hand. Judah didn’t have a sword made of metal with a long, sharp blade. The sword Judah carried was much stronger, much longer and much more deadly. It was the sword of hatred, of vengeance, of death; and Esther could see that it wasn’t destroying Judah’s enemies; it was destroying Judah himself.
I wonder what would happen if this nation of Americans, men and women, Democrats and Republicans, conservatives and liberals, blacks and whites, Muslims and Jews, all turned to God and asked Him to take “the sword” out of our hands?
The “sword” is not and never has been the answer, but the answer also doesn’t lie in government laws and regulations. It doesn’t lie in trillions of dollars spent on more and more government programs. It doesn’t lie in “pie in the sky” promises of narcissistic, shallow politicians or violent, polarizing political groups filled with the same hatred and desire for revenge that Ben Hur possessed. The answer lies in the same and the only place that it has always lain, in the only place and Person in which we have any hope — the Lord God Almighty, Father, Son (Jesus) and Holy Spirit. Would that we all would realize that truth, especially the people we have elected to lead us.
In 2 Chronicles 7:14, God says, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” Just think of that; how simple an answer to our problems. Would that be so hard to do?
God also doesn’t waste words, and He doesn’t lie or make promises He doesn’t keep, like men do (especially politicians). How foolish of us as a nation, as a people who say we want to be, and claim that we are, united, to ignore that fantastically wonderful promise of God, Who wants to heal our land, and Who would, if we would just take Him for, and take him up on, His word.
Yet how much more foolish it is that so many people really don’t want to be healed at all. They’d rather keep their “sword” and lose not just their land but eventually their eternal souls. God also wasn’t joking when He said that if you live by the sword, you’ll die by it, and He wasn’t speaking just of a sword made of metal.
Eternity is a long, long, long time to be without God and any of his blessings. I pray that God would have mercy on us as a country, a country that used to call Him by name, and take the sword out of our collective hands, so we would be healed, and so our country doesn’t go down in history as one that died by the sword.
• Clint Guenther is a Greenwood attorney.
