Saturday brought out a little more than 200 runners and walkers — many from the Greenwood area and some traveling from out of town — to the 40th annual 300 Oaks Road Race.
The Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce expected that participation would be lower than usual this year, a result of the coronavirus pandemic and having to wait to open registration.
With health and safety precautions in place, race participants enjoyed getting outdoors on a cool September morning to compete.
We were glad the chamber worked hard to find a way to continue this longtime tradition this year — and so were the participants.
