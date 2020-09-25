There are bits and pieces of good news to report in Mississippi’s efforts to contain the coronavirus. While no one can claim the battle is won — there are still too many infections and deaths reported each day — it’s definitely fair to say things are better than they were this summer.
The best news is that, so far, there has been no increase of infections that can be traced back to people ignoring mandates and getting together for the Labor Day weekend. It’s going to take another week or two of daily reports from the Department of Health to confirm this, but if Mississippi can get through a holiday without a severe spike, it would be a positive sign.
This would be a completely different experience from this summer, when gatherings for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July holiday got blamed for a sharp increase of infections that ultimately forced state and local officials to issue mask mandates and other restrictions.
More good news is that schools that have resumed in-person classes have not been inundated with virus cases. The Department of Health reports school infections weekly, and after a month of school, a total of 829 teachers and other school employees in Mississippi have tested positive for the virus, as have 1,571 students.
Those numbers do not fully represent the impact of the virus, because once someone is confirmed to be infected, others around that adult or child must be quarantined. Last week alone, 425 teachers or other staff were in quarantine, as were 4,394 students.
And it should be noted that many schools are still using a hybrid instruction method of classrooms and online learning. Other schools remain online only, so we won’t get a full look at school infections until everyone is back in class. At least the early reports are a lot less dreadful than many people feared.
Another interesting statewide development is that the number of white infections and deaths are catching up with Black cases.
At the end of June, Black people accounted for 51% of Mississippi’s 27,000 infections, while whites were 28%. As of Tuesday, the state had 94,500 infections, but only 39% were Black patients, while whites were 36%. (The remaining cases were 9% other races and 15% of an unknown ethnicity.)
Virus deaths among Black and white people are virtually the same as of Tuesday: 1,330 Black fatalities in the state and 1,338 whites.
Add it all up and this is what the numbers seem to say: If we can get through September without a Labor Day-related infection increase, and if we can get all kids back to school with a low, manageable number of cases, the state’s caseload should continue to decline. It would help if college football games would avoid becoming super-spreader events.
One note of concern: When compared to the rest of the states with population factored in, Mississippi ranks 18th in infections during the past seven days, and first in deaths. We’re not done with this virus yet, which indicates our socially distant lifestyle will persist into 2021.
