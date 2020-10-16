Winter, spring sports
I agree wholeheartedly with the comments about the opening of sports in the school district. It seems to me from viewing the special called meeting that Dr. Mary Brown, superintendent, and Clinton Gatewood, chief of athletics, had already made their minds up. Plus, board members Dr. Ro’Shaun Bailey and Antwoine Williams had previously voted to open sports. But no one is pushing to put in place the necessary things to ensure a safe environment to return to face-to-face learning. Their focus is on sports and not school. Have any board members or Central Office staff gone online to track the virtual learning? It’s a challenge for a lot of the children, especially those with an IEP or self-contained students. As the writer said, a broken arm or concussion is not contagious. But, the coronavirus is!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.