This will not appeal to anyone who objects to sports teams with Indian-based nicknames, such as the NFL’s team in Washington and Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians, deciding to change the name.
The Atlanta Braves appear to be next in the crosshairs of political correctness. But in their case, an appealing name has already been suggested: the Hammers.
The idea surfaced last week after the death of longtime Braves slugger Hank Aaron, known as “Hammerin’ Hank” for his hitting talents long before he broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974.
The Atlanta Hammers would be a fine way to honor one of baseball’s best players. If the Braves ultimately do decide to change their name, it won’t get much better than that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.