Carolyn Ann Montgomery Carpenter, 72, of Greenwood died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Golden Age Nursing Home. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Black Hawk Baptist Cemetery. The Rev. Dennis Gossett will officiate.
Mrs. Carpenter was born April 4, 1948, in Greenwood to Samuel Vernon Montgomery and Doris Daughtey Montgomery. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Greenwood, where she was active in many organizations. She retired from the Leflore County Tax Assessor’s Office. She enjoyed reading.
She was preceded in death by her son, Chris Carpenter, and her brother, David Montgomery.
She is survived by her son, Robert Carpenter, and his wife, Andie, of Madison, Alabama; a sister, Pat Bruce of Black Hawk; and two grandchildren, Rory Carpenter and Samuel Carpenter.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
