Services for Susie Mae Hicks of Chicago will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Century Funeral Home.
Ms. Hicks, 80, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Chicago.
She is survived by a daughter, Sonya Hicks of Chicago; two sons, Tony Bustillos of Greenwood and Lee Hicks Jr. of Chicago; a daughter-in-law, Lenora Bustillos of Greenwood; two brothers, Alfred Spikes of Greenwood and Oscar Bell of Chicago; a sister-in-law, Sarah Childs Spikes of Greenville; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The Rev. David Henderson will officiate at the services.
Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
