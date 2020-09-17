Graveside services for Cornelius G. Lacy of Carrollton will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Lacy, 31, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in North Carrollton.
He worked at Pure Air.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Century Funeral Home.
Bishop E.L. Young will officiate at the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.