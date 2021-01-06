WINONA — Charles Herbert Ellis was born on July 14, 1949, and went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Vaiden Cemetery in Vaiden, with the Rev. Leon Holly officiating.
Charles was born and raised in Vaiden. He graduated from Vaiden High School in 1967. After high school, he attended Holmes Community College. He served eight years as a Carroll County Justice Court judge and 24 years as circuit clerk, retiring in 2003. While serving as circuit clerk, he had the honor of serving as secretary, vice president and then president of the Mississippi Circuit Clerk’s Association. Charles had a great love for Carroll County and lived there until 2017, when he and his wife, Sallie, moved to Oxford to be near their children. However, he never really left Carroll County, because he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren at his cabin near Black Hawk, hunting, fishing and riding the gator.
While in the hospital in Memphis the past four months having chemotherapy, he witnessed to everyone coming into his room by asking them, “Do you know my Jesus?” Charles was a believer of Jesus Christ and a member of First Baptist Church in Oxford.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Robert W. and Sarah Funderburk Ellis. He leaves behind the love of his life of 50 years, Sallie Nelms Ellis of Oxford; his two sons, Michael C. Ellis (Elizabeth) of Oxford and Jason C. Ellis (Mallie) of Richmond, Kentucky; grandchildren Vaiden, Whitten and Mary Katharine of Oxford and Anna Reese, Sarah Tate and Acy of Richmond, Kentucky; a sister, Bitsy Yelverton (Jud) of Brandon; and a brother, Marvin Wayne Ellis (Betty) of Meridian.
Besides his parents, Charles was preceded in death by three sisters, Myrtle K. Monk, O. Elaine Ellis and Mary F. Burgess; and four brothers, James R. Ellis, George F. Ellis, Albert R. Ellis and William W. Ellis.
Serving as pallbearers will be Casey Carpenter, Wayne Cox, Don Eddins, Brandon Smith, Sugar Mullins and Jimmy Webb.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Childre’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
