Services for Brittney “Queen B” McClung Gilbert of Greenwood will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. McClung, 33, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 11, 1987, to James McClung Sr. and Janice Gideon McClung in Greenwood. She was the owner and founder of Queen B. Trucking School for commercial driver’s licenses. She joined Wesley United Methodist Church at an early age, under the leadership of the Rev. Harold Lewis. She drove for Swift, Schneider and Heartland Logistics. She attended Melrose High School and Overton High School in Memphis, graduating with honors, and attended the University of Memphis.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Earl McClung Sr.; her paternal grandparents, Jessie McClung Sr. and Irene McClung; and a great-grandmother, Violet Brown.
She is survived by her husband, Tracy Gilbert Jr. of Greenwood; a daughter, Braelyn Johnson of Greenwood; her mother, Janice Gideon Ross of Greenwood; her stepfather, A.W. Ross Jr. of Itta Bena; her grandmother, Martha Brown of Greenwood; her step-grandfather, Willie Brown of Greenwood; her grandfather, George Sutherland Jr. of Kansas City, Missouri; two brothers, Sherrod Gideon of Yazoo City and James Earl McClung Jr. of Greenwood; her father-in-law, Tracy Gilbert Sr. of Greenwood; her stepfather-in-law, William Leahman of Greenwood; her mother-in-law, Joyce Leahman of Greenwood; two nieces, Kerri Gideon of Indianola and Jaliyah McClung of Greenwood; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. Kenneth McClung will officiate at the services. Pallbearers will be Llvee Archie, Darron Davis, Leonard Ivory, Phillip Carter, Donta Skinner, Reuben Williams, Kaderius Hunt, Johnathan Butler and Sheri White.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tavares Gideon, Aubry Gideon, Clarence Gideon, Douglas Brown, Jawuan Gideon, Joe McClung, Bobby McClung and Robert McClung.
Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
