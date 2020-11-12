September 27, 1932 – October 31, 2020
Our mother, known as “Mamaw” Stephen, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Ridgeland.
She is preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, James S. Stephen Sr.; her mother, Ella Fetna Long; her father, Ethyl Lewis Long; six brothers; six sisters; and a great-granddaughter.
Mary Jo is survived by her daughter, Mary E. Stubbs, and her husband, George, of Trumann, Arkansas; her son, James S. Stephen Jr., and his wife, Sarah, of Brandon; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was also “Mamaw” to the entire Gravel Hill Community in Black Hawk. She loved children, music, dancing, collecting Santa Clauses, drinking coffee and “the front porch,” in no particular order. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Greenwood. She will be missed.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Greenwood. The Rev. Glenn Seefeld will officiate. Pallbearers will be Ryan Stephen, Evan Stephen, Bryan Johnson, Billy Stubbs, Johnny Stubbs and Michael Vinson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Mississippi Animal Rescue League. Wilson & Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
